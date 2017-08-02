Stratford residents warned about car break-ins

Related Coverage Groton PD remind residents to lock car doors after recent break ins

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents in Stratford may want to double check that their car doors are locked.

According to Stratford Police, there have been several breaks and attempted breaks into motor vehicles over the past few weeks. Officials say the majority of the incidents have taken place in the Lordship section of the town.

Authorities say the crimes predominately took place between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Homeowners are being urged to report suspicious activity or persons to Stratford Police at 203-385-4100.