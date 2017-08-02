SWAT teams respond to barricaded man inside Willimantic home

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police and units from the State Police Tactical Unit (SWAT) have surrounded a Willimantic home.

Officials say a man barricaded himself inside the Birch Street residence.

According to State Police, the man was allegedly involved in a burglary or larceny in Hampton before barricading himself.

There has been no word on if any streets have been closed while police are on the scene.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.