Teen girl grazed by bullet while leaving Hartford home

By Published:
Hartford police (file).

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An 18-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet while walking out of a house in Hartford, early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers responded to 66 West Morningside Street just before 1 a.m. where they found the victim, Shataja Little, injured.

Officers say Little was walking out of a house when someone in a small dark vehicle, unknown to her, fired shots. Little was grazed in the forearm by a bullet.

The teen was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Police say there were no shell casings found and that there were no other victims located.

The incident remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s