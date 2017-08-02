Teen girl grazed by bullet while leaving Hartford home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– An 18-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet while walking out of a house in Hartford, early Wednesday morning.

Police say officers responded to 66 West Morningside Street just before 1 a.m. where they found the victim, Shataja Little, injured.

Officers say Little was walking out of a house when someone in a small dark vehicle, unknown to her, fired shots. Little was grazed in the forearm by a bullet.

The teen was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Police say there were no shell casings found and that there were no other victims located.

The incident remains under investigation.