The Weight Loss Challenge That’s Helping Connecticut Residents Transform Their Lives

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Over the past several years, Sarah Schilling saw the numbers on the scale move up.

“For me it was emotional,” Schilling said of her weight gain. “It was depression. It was anxiety.”

At her heaviest, she was 205 pounds. But late last year Schilling decided the time to make a change was now or never.

“When I finally decided that 2017 was going to be my year, the momentum kept going,” she recalled.

Schilling joined The Edge Fitness Clubs’ Weight Loss Challenge, an eight-week program where groups compete to lose the most about of weight.

“I think it’s effective because of the community aspect of it,” explained Geams Gills, a personal trainer at The Edge Fitness Clubs, as well as Schilling’s group captain. ”In our club our last challenge Sarah was in, there was 168 challengers so there is a community of people that are like minded, doing like minded things so they have one goal in mind.”

Gills not only taught Schilling how to work out smarter, but also set her up with a nutritional plan.

“It started where I was a little reluctant and unsure,” Schilling recalled. “Then I started to get these amazing supplements into my body and I was eating right and just gaining incredible energy. After the second week I knew that this was my time and I was going to do it and reach my goal.”

And reach her goal she did. During the challenge, Schilling dropped 33.8 pounds and lost 18 percent body fat.

“For me, the biggest takeaway was that I can conquer and I can do anything that I put my mind to,” Schilling said.

“Working with Sarah was quite amazing,” Gills recalled. “Her drive, her dedication was really unparalleled. It was at a level I haven’t seen in a long time, to be honest with you.”

For Schilling, this new lifestyle is one she says she’s committed to for the long haul.

“’The Edge’ has become so much a part of my life that I look forward to going there,” she explained. “I love being there. It’s just become who I am as a person.”

A person with a new outlook on life.

