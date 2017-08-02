Trump’s threat to cancel cost sharing payment to insurance carriers concerns local residents

- FILE - The Access Health CT office in New Haven (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Access Health CT and Connecticut’s Obamacare, Board of Directors are meeting to determine how to deal with all the uncertainty thousands of Connecticut residents are facing because of the Trump Administration’s threat to cancel the next cost sharing payment to insurance carriers due on August 21.

If payments are cancelled it will place another big cost on the state budget.

It is now estimated that without Obamacare, the number of uninsured in New Haven and Waterbury will double.

