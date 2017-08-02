Two New Haven men arrested on drug charges following motor vehicle search

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A vehicle search led to the arrest of two men following the discovery of drugs in their motor vehicle.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, 29-year-old Johnny Serrano and 28-year-old Luiz Geraldo Ortiz were arrested for drug charges after two New Haven officers searched their vehicle.

The two were spotted sitting in their car on Exchange Street with the engine running and the lights off. The two were reportedly moving about nervously in the car as the officers approached them and ordered them to stop moving. Ortiz told the officers he was reaching for a bag of marijuana that he offered to one of the officers.

The other officer was speaking with Serrano, the driver, outside of the vehicle where he admitted to smoking the marijuana earlier. After reportedly saying that was all they had, the officers pulled an additional bag of marijuana from the driver’s side of the vehicle, as well as 10 bags containing a tan powder and a large bag containing a white powder which after testing were determined to be a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl and phencyclidine.

Ortiz was also a wanted man as a check showed an outstanding domestic violence warrant for breach of peace, assault, harassment and threatening.

Serrano was charged with possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school, possession with intent to sell, possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school and operating a motor vehicle with no lights lit.

Ortiz is facing charges of possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school, possession with intent to sell and possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school.