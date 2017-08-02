Two people confirmed dead in Waterbury car crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are dead after a car crash in Waterbury Wednesday night.

According to Waterbury Police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Chase Avenue and Homer Street just after 7 p.m.

Police say there are two fatalities, with one coming from each car involved in the collision.

Officials say three other victims from the accident are being treated at local hospitals.

Police remain on the scene investigating the crash. The intersection has been closed until further notice.

