UConn agrees to transfer former campus to city for $1

By Published:
- FILE - University of Connecticut (WTNH)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut’s Board of Trustees has agreed to transfer the school’s former Torrington satellite campus to the city.

The board voted Wednesday to sell the 95-acre property for a dollar, with the caveat that UConn will continue to have an extension office on the site until at least 2026.

Related Content: UConn to join forces with Navy for education

Plans call for the classroom building to be used this fall for a Head Start preschool program, a day-treatment program for middle and high-school students with social-emotional needs and adult education courses.

UConn’s board voted last year to close the campus, which had just 88 full-time students, amid budget cuts.

Related Content: UConn signs $32 million sponsorship extension with Nike

The sale still needs approval from city officials and a Superior Court judge, because the classroom building was originally paid for with a gift to the university.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s