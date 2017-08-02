Woodbridge Police: Bond for residential burglar set at $50,000

By Published:
Steven Aberg

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)- A Lisbon man was arrested on burglary charges Tuesday.

Steven Aberg, 28, was served an arrest warrant by the Woodbridge Police Department.

The arrest comes after Aberg’s alleged forced entry into a home in May 2017 where stolen jewelry launched a forensic investigation that led officials to him. Aberg was charged with Burglary and Larceny, and released to the custody of the Department of Corrections until his arraignment in New Haven Superior Court later that day.

See Related: Man arrested in Watertown for alleged connection to jewelry store burglary

Police say Aberg has an extensive history of residential burglaries in both Connecticut and Rhode Island, and the multi-jurisdictional search for him was completed with his capture in Waterbury on July 11, 2017 in joint effort by the Connecticut State Police and Waterbury Police Department.

After Aberg’s alleged break-in this past May, a $50,000 bond was put in place.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s