Woodbridge Police: Bond for residential burglar set at $50,000

Related Coverage Man arrested in Watertown for alleged connection to jewelry store burglary

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)- A Lisbon man was arrested on burglary charges Tuesday.

Steven Aberg, 28, was served an arrest warrant by the Woodbridge Police Department.

The arrest comes after Aberg’s alleged forced entry into a home in May 2017 where stolen jewelry launched a forensic investigation that led officials to him. Aberg was charged with Burglary and Larceny, and released to the custody of the Department of Corrections until his arraignment in New Haven Superior Court later that day.

See Related: Man arrested in Watertown for alleged connection to jewelry store burglary

Police say Aberg has an extensive history of residential burglaries in both Connecticut and Rhode Island, and the multi-jurisdictional search for him was completed with his capture in Waterbury on July 11, 2017 in joint effort by the Connecticut State Police and Waterbury Police Department.

After Aberg’s alleged break-in this past May, a $50,000 bond was put in place.