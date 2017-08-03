10 people displaced after Stafford house fire

STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Ten people are displaced Thursday morning after a fire broke out in a Stafford home.

News 8 was on the scene of a stubborn overnight house fire on the 20th block of High Street.

STAFFORD UPDATE: @CTRedCross has been requested to the scene to assist 10 occupants out placed by the fire. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) August 3, 2017

The flames have been knocked down but firefighters are keeping an eye on hot spots that have flared up.

There is no word on if anyone was hurt in the fire. The cause of the blaze is also unknown.

The fire remains under investigation.