3 arrests made after burglary, police chase in Southbury

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Three men were arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen car in Southbury following a burglary on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at around 2 p.m., officers responded to the report of a burglary where a dark colored four door Mazda was seen leaving the home. Police say they then saw a car matching that description on Route 172 and began following it, adding that the car was headed to where other Southbury officers, State Police, and CT DEEP officers were waiting.

The driver accelerated at a high rate of speed to elude officers and when he attempted to turn right onto the I-84 westbound entrance ramp, he lost control and hit the guard rail.

All three occupants then got out of the car and tried to flee on foot. But waiting officers and police canines were able to apprehend them.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Marcos Ruiz, of Waterbury, who sustained a minor injury in the crash. The two other suspects were identified as 19-year-old Steven Sanchez-Rodriguez, of New York, and 21-year-old Deion Wilson, of Waterbury. Sanchez-Rodriguez sustained a possible injury in the crash but Wilson was not injured.

All three men were charged with burglary and larceny. Each were held on a $50,000 bond.