8 Minute Meals: Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Pie

(WTNH)- Maria Sanchez from Sweet Maria’s bakery in Waterbury makes an easy, tasty pie that has the perfect combination of salty and sweet. The perfect take-along to all your summer outings.

Crust

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup finely chopped pretzels

1/4 cup sugar

6 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling

1 cup peanut butter

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup cocoa

3/4 cup sugar

Garnish

Pretzels

Peanut butter chips

  1. In a small bowl, combine all filling ingredients. Mix well. Press firmly into a 9-inch pie that has been been sprayed with a non-stick baking spray.
  2. Refrigerate the crust while you make the filling.
  3. In the bowl of a stand mixer, or using a hand mixer, whip cream and cocoa until soft peaks form. Add sugar and whip until stiff.
  4. Spoon ( or pipe with a pasty bag) peanut butter into prepared crust.
  5. Spread chocolate cream over the peanut butter. Sprinkle with pretzels, chocolate chips and peanut butter chips.
  6. Refrigerate until serving. Serves 8 to 10.

