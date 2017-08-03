8 Minute Meals: Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel Pie

(WTNH)- Maria Sanchez from Sweet Maria’s bakery in Waterbury makes an easy, tasty pie that has the perfect combination of salty and sweet. The perfect take-along to all your summer outings.
Crust
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1/2 cup finely chopped pretzels
1/4 cup sugar
6 tablespoons butter, melted
Filling
1 cup peanut butter
2 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup cocoa
3/4 cup sugar
Garnish
Pretzels
Peanut butter chips
- In a small bowl, combine all filling ingredients. Mix well. Press firmly into a 9-inch pie that has been been sprayed with a non-stick baking spray.
- Refrigerate the crust while you make the filling.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, or using a hand mixer, whip cream and cocoa until soft peaks form. Add sugar and whip until stiff.
- Spoon ( or pipe with a pasty bag) peanut butter into prepared crust.
- Spread chocolate cream over the peanut butter. Sprinkle with pretzels, chocolate chips and peanut butter chips.
- Refrigerate until serving. Serves 8 to 10.