Alcohol ban imposed at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are temporarily banning alcohol at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Robert Klee said Thursday the 90-day ban on the possession and consumption of alcohol stems from large numbers of people at the park who have been consuming large volumes of alcohol.

Related Content: Gardner Lake trash troubles continue

Klee says State Environmental Conservation Police officers will enforce the ban, which was requested by Salem’s state legislative delegation and the town’s first selectman. There have been increased crowds and incidents over the past few summers.

Gardner Lake State Park has a beach and swimming area that’s used by in-state and out-of-state residents. There’s also a nearby boat launch.

There are now alcohol bans at 22 of Connecticut’s 142 state parks and forests.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s