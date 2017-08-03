Alcohol ban imposed at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Related Coverage Gardner Lake trash troubles continue

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are temporarily banning alcohol at Gardner Lake State Park in Salem.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Robert Klee said Thursday the 90-day ban on the possession and consumption of alcohol stems from large numbers of people at the park who have been consuming large volumes of alcohol.

Related Content: Gardner Lake trash troubles continue

Klee says State Environmental Conservation Police officers will enforce the ban, which was requested by Salem’s state legislative delegation and the town’s first selectman. There have been increased crowds and incidents over the past few summers.

Gardner Lake State Park has a beach and swimming area that’s used by in-state and out-of-state residents. There’s also a nearby boat launch.

There are now alcohol bans at 22 of Connecticut’s 142 state parks and forests.