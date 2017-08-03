Back-to-college must haves with Kamie Crawford

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The end of August means back to school time! If you have someone in your family heading to college, it’s time to buy those must have items!

Here with your back to college essentials is Fashion, Beauty and Pop Culture Expert Kamie Crawford. Crawford’s little sister is heading off to University of Pennsylvania and she’s helping to get her ready.

Essentials for College Students:

  • Charging headboard photo display
  • Closet hanger/storage set
  • Bed caddy
  • Tech Bed Risers
  • College t-shirts

Watch the video above for more details.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s