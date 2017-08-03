Branford teen hopes to save Connecticut Veterans Parade

WTNH.com staff Published:

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford teenager is trying to save this year’s Connecticut Veterans Parade.

Carly Gargano plans to hold several fundraisers to make sure the parade marches on, including events like dinners and gatherings with live music.

She’ll be going to a VFW meeting on Thursday night for advice on what events they think would work well.

Related Content: High costs cancel Connecticut Veterans Parade

“I’ve always had an appreciation, love, and respect for our military,” said Gargano. “I’ve had several teachers that were in the military. My mom is in the military. They’re very selfless.”

This is all in the early stages.

She doesn’t yet know how much money will be needed.

Right now, parade organizers are not planning a parade for this November, citing high costs, trouble raising money, and a decline in the number of spectators.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s