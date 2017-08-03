Branford teen hopes to save Connecticut Veterans Parade

Related Coverage High costs cancel Connecticut Veterans Parade

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford teenager is trying to save this year’s Connecticut Veterans Parade.

Carly Gargano plans to hold several fundraisers to make sure the parade marches on, including events like dinners and gatherings with live music.

She’ll be going to a VFW meeting on Thursday night for advice on what events they think would work well.

“I’ve always had an appreciation, love, and respect for our military,” said Gargano. “I’ve had several teachers that were in the military. My mom is in the military. They’re very selfless.”

This is all in the early stages.

She doesn’t yet know how much money will be needed.

Right now, parade organizers are not planning a parade for this November, citing high costs, trouble raising money, and a decline in the number of spectators.