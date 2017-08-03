City of Waterbury and Eversource offer free energy improvement service

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Waterbury and Eversource are teaming up to help people save energy and money.

Eversource’s Energy Improvement service normally costs about $125.

However, the first 120 Waterbury residents to sign up by the end of the month will get that service for free.

Related Content: State proposes a “conservation fee” on home heating oil

Contractors will seal spots where air can escape, install LED bulbs, put in water saving shower heads, and perform more energy improvement installations.

Eversource says people who participate in the service save an average of $200 each year.