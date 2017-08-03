Community colleges offer out-of-state students in-state tuition

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — If you look at cars in the parking lots at Three Rivers Community College you see mostly Connecticut license plates. But come this fall more Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and possibly New York plates will fill the spots as well.

Three Rivers, along with six other Connecticut community colleges, are offering students from those neighboring states to pay in-state tuition rates which is half the cost of out-of-state tuition.

The pilot program was started at Asnuntuck Community College in Enfield last year and it lead to Massachusetts enrollment jumping by more than a third last fall and more than 50 percent this past spring.

The state Board of Regents for Higher Education approved expanding the offer to Three Rivers, along with Quinebaug Valley, Naugatuck Valley, Housatonic, Northwestern, and Norwalk community colleges.

In-state tuition would cost a full-time student $2,178 for the semester or $159 per credit.

On Saturday Three Rivers is holding its “Super Saturday” registration blitz for the fall semester.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. those interested can register for classes, apply for financial aid, and even have ID photos taken.