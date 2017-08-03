Connecticut button company has legacy connected to nation’s history

Ken Melech, News 8 Photojournalist & Ayah Galal, News 8 Intern Published: Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — During the War of 1812, the United States military could no longer get buttons from England since that was the country they were fighting.

Consequently, a man named Aaron Benedict began melting pots and pans in order to make pewter buttons.

“That was the start and we haven’t stopped since then,” Sal Geraci, co-owner and vice president of The Waterbury Button Company said.

The company has also made buttons for individuals who have fought on both sides of the Civil War.

“If they’re wearing metal buttons, we probably made it,” Geraci said. “When Donald Trump comes down Air Force One and salutes that marine, that marine is wearing buttons that came from here.”

Geraci also says his employees are passionate about the work they do.

“I think they enjoy working here. I think they like what they’re doing,” Geraci added.

He says some employees are up to 85 years old.

“I like the people and we make a nice product and we see the product no matter where we go,” Geraci said. “It’s neat, it really is.”

The next time you button up your coat on a cold, Connecticut day, remember that your buttons may not have come from too far away.

