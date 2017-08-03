DeLauro: Fix Affordable Care Act instead of replace

Kent Pierce, News 8 Reporter Published:
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro discusses affordable healthcare at a news conference at New Haven City Hall (WTNH / Kevin Pflaumer)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, failing last week, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro says it’s now time to set about fixing what’s wrong with Obamacare.

A big piece of her proposal is lowering the cost of health care. Doctors, hospitals, tests, and drugs are twice as expensive in the United States as they are in other countries. DeLauro is proposing a drug price review board to help that.

If a pharmaceutical company wants to jack-up the price of a drug, they have to explain why, and get permission from a panel. Sort of like utility rates in Connecticut.

Another idea is lowering the age at which Americans can sign up for medicare. If you make it so people can apply at 55, you put a lot of your highest risk customers into an existing health care system that most people agree works fairly well.

DeLauro said that most of all, we need to get rid of the uncertainty about what will happen next, as insurance companies hate uncertainty.

We need to stabilize the marketplace, ensure that there are affordable, high quality coverage options for every American. We need to bring down the cost of premiums and deductibles, we need to reduce the uncertainty and the unpredictability of the insurance marketplaces.”

That could be tough, because the main thing people don’t like about Obamacare is the mandate that everyone has to purchase health insurance. If you take that away, you don’t have enough young, healthy people buying insurance to pay for the people who are sick and need care. That’s how insurance works. You need more people who don’t need it buying it to pay for the people who do need it.

Oabamacare helped poor people pay for insurance, but if the federal government takes away those subsidies, they won’t be able to afford coverage, and that’s the biggest uncertainty. Millions of Americans not knowing if they will be able to afford coverage in the coming months.

