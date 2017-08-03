Drug possession arrest in Gales Ferry

GALES FERRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Gales Ferry man is facing charges after police found illegal substances in his vehicle.

26-year-old David Robinette was arrested on Wednesday after police found multiple illegal substances in his vehicle while it was pulled over. The accused was found to be in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Robinette was placed under arrest and transported to the Ledyard Police station for processing. He was later released on a $10,000.00 dollar non-surety bond.

He is facing charges of Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A court date was set for Aug. 11.