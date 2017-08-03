Evacuations remain in effect after freight train derailment

HYNDMAN, Pa. (AP) — Evacuations remain in effect for residents of a small Pennsylvania town following a freight train derailment.

CSX says it’s unclear when residents will be able to return to their homes in Hyndman, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

The railroad company says at least 32 rail cars derailed around 5 a.m. Wednesday, some of which contain hazardous materials. The fire department evacuated everyone within about a mile of the derailment site and directed them to two community outreach centers for help with lodging and food.

CSX says hazardous materials specialists assessed the damage from a safe distance Wednesday afternoon and confirmed that several rail cars were still on fire.

It was not immediately known what caused the train to run off the rails.

