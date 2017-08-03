Family ReEntry centers in operational crisis from state budget stalemate

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another Connecticut non-profit organization is at an operational crisis as state lawmakers continue their stalemate on the new budget.

Family ReEntry is one of many non-profit groups facing challenges from the budget impasse. The non-profit organization that operates centers in New Haven, and eight other Connecticut cities, is the one that helps those coming out of prison get re-adjusted to live on the outside.

Connecticut’s prison population has gone down from close to 20,000 a decade ago to 14,200 this week. It’s expected to go down another 200 to 300 in the next few weeks.

Most of those facing the transition come home to Connecticut’s cities, but “Family ReEntry” is facing an operational crisis because of the budget situation in state government.

