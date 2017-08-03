Firefighter hurt, 8 people left without home in West Haven fire

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A firefighter was hurt in a West Haven house fire that left eight people without a home Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 253 Park Street after the call came in around 8 p.m. Officials say there was heavy fire on the third floor occupancy.

One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for observation but is expected to be OK. There were no other injuries reported.

Eight people who lived in the residence are now displaced, along with some animals. The Red Cross is assisting the victims of the fire and West Haven Animal Control responded to take care of the animals.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.