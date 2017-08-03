Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius taken to medical facility in South Africa

By Published:
FILE - In this July 6, 2016, file photo, Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, after a judge passed a new sentence of six years imprisonment after his conviction was changed to murder for shooting girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013. Pistorius has been taken from prison to a hospital for medical examinations and will be kept at the facility overnight, it was reported on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. South African media reports say he was complaining of chest pains. (AP Photo/Marco Longari, Pool Photo via AP, File)

(ABC News) — South African Paralympian and convicted killer Oscar Pistorius was hospitalized Thursday morning, officials said.

Logan Maistry, a spokesperson for South Africa’s Department of Correctional Services, told ABC News that Pistorius was taken to a medical facility for a checkup but declined to provide further details.

Another spokesperson for the correctional services department, Singabaku Nxumalo, told ABC News that Pistorius will spend the night in the hospital for observation. Although Nxumalo could not give details on Pistorius’ condition, he denied media reports of a suicide attempt or a heart attack.

Related Content: Pistorius treated at South African hospital; back to jail

Pistorius is serving a six-year prison sentence for killing his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

The world-famous Paralympic athlete was found guilty of culpable homicide by the High Court of South Africa in September 2014. Judge Thokozile Masipa sentenced Pistorius to five years behind bars after ruling that he acted negligently when he shot Steenkamp through a bathroom door in his Pretoria home. Pistorius had said that he thought she was an intruder and that he feared for his life.

Pistorius spent a year in prison in Pretoria before he was granted parole and released to house arrest in October 2015.

But South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeals overturned the verdict in December 2015 and convicted Pistorius of murder, ruling that he should have known he might kill someone when firing four shots into the bathroom door. He was sentenced to six years in prison in July 2016 and has been behind bars since.

Related Content: Oscar Pistorius sentenced to 6 years in prison for murder

Pistorius’ appeal to overturn the upgraded murder conviction was denied.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s