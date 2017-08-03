Hampton burglary suspect still on the loose

HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are still searching for the man who broke into a Hampton home on Wednesday around 12 noon.

The owner of the home on Brook Road said a large amount of liquor, electronics and jewelry had been stolen.

A neighbor saw two white males in a suspicious car in the driveway, took down the license plate numbers and contacted police.

Based off the license plate description, police determined the suspicious vehicle belongs to Charles Clarke of Willimantic.

State Police found the suspicious vehicle but are still searching for Clarke. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clarke is asked to contact State Police at 860-779-4941 or by texting TIP711 and the information to 274637.