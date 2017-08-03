Juvenile arrested for leading Stratford Police on chase in stolen car

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A juvenile was arrested after allegedly leading Stratford Police on a chase while in a stolen car on Thursday.

Police say the pursuit started when officers attempted to stop a Honda CRV that had failed to stop for a stop sign on Broadbridge Avenue. The driver of the Honda did not stop but continued to drive to Bridgeport and Milford, before eventually running out of gas on I-95 near exit 27.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen from Stratford on July 28th. Several stolen items were also found in the SUV that linked the juvenile to recent thefts from cars in Lordship.

The suspect was charged with Larceny, Possession of Burglary Tools, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Reckless Driving, Engaging Police in Pursuit and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License.

Police have not released the suspect’s name because he is under the age of 18. He was held on $50,000 bond.

