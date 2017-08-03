Krispy Kreme to introduce Reese’s peanut butter donut

Related Coverage Krispy Kreme owner JAB buys Panera Bread for more than $7 billion

(WTNH) — Donut lovers, how does this sound?

A Reese’s peanut butter donut may soon be coming to a donut shop near you.

Krispy Kreme is making this dream donut a reality.

The donut giant says the pastry features Reese’s peanut butter filling with chocolate icing and is topped with a chocolate and peanut butter drizzle.

Also on top of the donut is Reese’s peanut butter chips and peanuts.

The tasty treat will be available starting tomorrow.

But run. Don’t walk. It’s only available for a limited time.