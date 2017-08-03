Man sentenced after distributing heroin in West Hartford

Related Coverage 2 people charged after being found with heroin in Killingly

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Back in 2004 the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force acted on information detailing David Alvarado’s business in distributing heroin.

Alvarado, also known as “Flaco,” was providing to street-level dealers and drug customers in the general vicinity of his home on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford. Investigators made eight controlled heroin purchases from Alvarado in the months spanning August 2014 and May 2015. Through wiretap investigation, the Task Force uncovered that Alvarado’s heroin was being supplied by 28-year-old Samuel Cortes.

With court authorization, investigators conducted a search of Alvarado’s residence on May 26, 2015. They seized raw heroin, bagged heroin, heroin stamps, digital scales, wax folds, among other heroin-related items. They also confiscated a 9mm Beretta pistol with a loaded magazine, and several rounds of ammunition.

Samuel Cortes of West Haven was arrested on November 30, 2016 and has been detained since. On May 8, 2017 he pleaded guily on the counts of conspiracy to distribute and to possess heroin with intent to distribute.

Cortes was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to 24 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release for distributing heroin.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey M. Stone.