Mayor: Pickup crashes into suburban Detroit bus stop

By Published: Updated:

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit mayor says a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop, and reports say several people have been hurt.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says the truck’s driver was making a sharp right turn, lost control and smashed into the bus stop, where four to five people were waiting. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Fouts tells WWJ-TV “two people were kind of trapped underneath the pickup” and rescue crews were trying to extricate them.

WWJ and WJBK-TV report several people were hurt, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Nearby sandwich stop employee Christopher Lofton says the driver left the crash scene to use a bathroom at his store while people remained underneath the truck.

Warren police say they had no information on the crash they could release.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s