Mayor: Pickup crashes into suburban Detroit bus stop

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit mayor says a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop, and reports say several people have been hurt.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says the truck’s driver was making a sharp right turn, lost control and smashed into the bus stop, where four to five people were waiting. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Fouts tells WWJ-TV “two people were kind of trapped underneath the pickup” and rescue crews were trying to extricate them.

WWJ and WJBK-TV report several people were hurt, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Nearby sandwich stop employee Christopher Lofton says the driver left the crash scene to use a bathroom at his store while people remained underneath the truck.

Warren police say they had no information on the crash they could release.

