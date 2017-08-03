NAACP moves forward with Missouri travel advisory

By Published:
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The NAACP is moving forward with a travel advisory warning people to be careful while in Missouri because of a danger that civil rights won’t be respected.

Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel said Thursday that national delegates voted the day before to adopt the advisory, which was put in place at a statewide level in June. Chapel said it’s up for ratification by the national board in October.

It cites legislation signed by Gov. Eric Greitens that will make it more difficult to sue for housing or employment discrimination.

The advisory also cites other issues, including a recent attorney general’s report that shows black Missouri drivers last year were 75 percent more likely to be stopped than whites.

Chapel says he hopes recognition from the national organization will boost awareness.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s