New Haven parking fees prompt call for change

Published:
Parking meter. (File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Be it in a parking garage or on the street, many people feel paying for parking in New Haven is enough to keep them away from businesses, restaurants, and even government meetings.

Alder Jeanette Morrison, D-22, is leading a push to increase participation in government meetings by asking the city to allow free parking from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Right now people must pay to park until 9 p.m.

Morrison’s original proposal was to not charge at about 90 metered spots around City Hall on those nights, but the city said that would result in a large loss of revenue. Now Morrison, along with six other Alders, is asking that certain public lots be made free to the public after 6 p.m.

The city’s Traffic Authority is set to vote on the proposal next Tuesday night.

