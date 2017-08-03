New watchdog hired to monitor Long Island Sound

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Long Island Sound has a new watchdog who will be battling pollution and advocating before federal and local governments.

William Lucey was officially introduced Thursday as the new “soundkeeper” of the 1,300-square-mile estuary that stretches from New York City to the eastern shores of Long Island and Connecticut.

The 48-year-old native of Wilton, Connecticut, is returning home after spending the past two decades working environment-related jobs in Hawaii and Alaska. He also has run his own commercial fishing boats.

He succeeds Terry Backer, the Connecticut state representative who was soundkeeper for 28 years until his death in 2015.

Lucey wants to continue efforts to improve water quality in the sound. He’ll be working with staff at Save the Sound, a program of the nonprofit group Connecticut Fund for the Environment.

