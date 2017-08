Related Coverage Woman celebrates 105th birthday in Meriden

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — We want to wish a very happy birthday to a loyal News 8 viewer.

Mary Marganski of Derby turned 100-years-young on Wednesday.

Her daughter, Melanie, sent us a great picture of Mary celebrating her special milestone of a birthday.

Melanie says her mom’s secret to living long is eating M&M’S, completing word search puzzles, and watching News 8, of course.

Happy birthday, Mary, from all of us at News 8!