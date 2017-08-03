North Haven firefighters battle Maple Street fire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Teams of North Haven firefighters are battling a house fire on Maple Avenue midday Thursday.

Just after 11:45 a.m., News 8 received multiple Report-It videos showing the fire in progress at 68 Maple Avenue. North Haven firefighters confirmed that multiple crews were there battling the blaze.

Firefighters are still on the scene extinguishing the fire. It is unclear if anyone was hurt, or what may have caused the fire. The investigation will begin once the fire is extinguished.