Police and fire crews end search for swimmer in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police and fire crews briefly searched for a missing swimmer in Milford on Thursday night.

According to police, crews were searching in the area of Charles Island off of Silver Sands Beach for a male swimmer who went missing earlier in the evening.

The Coast Guard is reporting that a man matching the missing man’s description was located on the beach. It is not yet known if this is the same man.

The Coast Guard says local search efforts have ceased.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

