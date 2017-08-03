Police investigate crash that killed 2, injured 3 in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after two people were killed in a tragic crash in Waterbury on Wednesday night.

Security cameras at a nearby convenience store captured this crash. It’s now in the hands of police. Investigators will look at that hoping it provides some answers as to what caused this deadly crash.

The road in the area of Chase Avenue and Homer Street has reopened Thursday morning.

The crash happened right around 7 p.m. with two cars involved. Police tell News 8 that two people were killed in the crash. One person from each car.

Three people are in the hospital right now with injuries. But we don’t know the extent of those injuries.

“I went to one car, he went to the other car. In the one car, there was a family, a whole family and children. And then the other car there was a single individual who was already deceased. I could tell right away he was deceased. He was the only one in that vehicle. And you know it was terrible. Several minutes later when I realized there was nothing I could do for that individual, they went to the other car and they were kids and they’re bleeding from the face. Didn’t see anybody that seemed to be that injured,” said a man who was on the scene when the crash happened.

Of course we have since learned that one of the people in that car that the family was in — did die.

Small memorial set up along Chase Ave in #Waterbury where two people were killed in car crash Wed. night. Details at 5 & 6 on @WTNH. pic.twitter.com/fL6Sgw30Ae — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) August 3, 2017

But right now we don’t know who that person was. Police have not released the names or the ages of the victims.

The crash now under investigation. The surveillance video from that gas station may shed some light as to what exactly happens.

We will continue to follow the story and bring you any updates once they become available.