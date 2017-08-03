Police: US Navy member killed in Rhode Island crash

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy.

Col. Ann Assumpico says 31-year-old Elizabeth Kingsland, of Mystic, Connecticut, was declared dead Tuesday night after the crash on Interstate 95 in Hopkinton.

Police say Kingsland’s vehicle was headed southbound when it collided with a tractor-trailer truck and went off the road, hitting a tree.

The driver of the truck wasn’t hurt.

A preliminary investigation shows that Kingsland was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

