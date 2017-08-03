Scaramucci to hold online event Friday

Anthony Scaramucci
In this July 21, 2017 photo, incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, right, blowing a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing room of the White House in Washington. Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job. A person close to Scaramucci confirmed the staffing change just hours after President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

(CNN)– Anthony Scaramucci wants to tell his own story.

Following his departure from the White House after less than 11 days as communications director, Scaramucci will be hosting an online event on Friday where he will address the American people directly. Scaramucci said this daytime event — which will be broadcast on various live platforms with help from former Fox News co-president Bill Shine — will give him the opportunity to reach and communicate with the President’s base.

Although his time as communications director was notably short, Scaramucci told CNN he only anticipated being in the position six to nine months. Scaramucci said he was brought into the White House as a “special purpose vehicle” to disrupt the culture of leaking and counterproductive infighting.

On Wednesday, CNN obtained an internal memo that detailed his other goals, which included things like trying to improve press relations and create more content from within the White House.

Scaramucci was fired from the Trump administration by new chief of staff John Kelly days after a New Yorker article detailed a conversation between Scaramucci and reporter Ryan Lizza. During the profanity-laced conversation, Scaramucci accused former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus of being the source of West Wing leaks and said “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–k,” among other things.

Scaramucci said he believes his story is being misconstrued, however, and said had he known he was speaking on the record he would have not spoken in such a vulgar manner on behalf of the President.

However, Scaramucci told CNN he still considers his short tenure in the White House successful. Both former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Priebus left during his time as communications director.

Scaramucci told CNN he believes he was the target of both parties, and that the media has painted him as a loose cannon.

As for what’s next after Friday’s event, Scaramucci plans to go dark until after Labor Day, when he will announce his next venture after he evaluates his various media and finance-related opportunities.

