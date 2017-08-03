Southern’s Paddle4Peace event to honor Sandy Hook victims

By Published:

(WTNH)-Southern Connecticut State University is holding a competitive and recreational kayaking/canoeing/paddling event called “Paddle4Peace.” It will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Lake Kenosia Park in Danbury. The cost is $45 per person to paddle either competitively or recreationally. Lawn games, a splash pad and other fun activities will be available both to participants and spectators for free. The fundraiser is to develop a memorial for the four victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting who had direct ties to Southern. All four were educators in the Newtown School District. The Reflection Garden is intended to be a peaceful space promoting the values of dignity, respect, compassion, civility and kindness.

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s