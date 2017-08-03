Southern’s Paddle4Peace event to honor Sandy Hook victims

(WTNH)-Southern Connecticut State University is holding a competitive and recreational kayaking/canoeing/paddling event called “Paddle4Peace.” It will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at 9:30 a.m., at Lake Kenosia Park in Danbury. The cost is $45 per person to paddle either competitively or recreationally. Lawn games, a splash pad and other fun activities will be available both to participants and spectators for free. The fundraiser is to develop a memorial for the four victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting who had direct ties to Southern. All four were educators in the Newtown School District. The Reflection Garden is intended to be a peaceful space promoting the values of dignity, respect, compassion, civility and kindness.

