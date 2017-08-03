Special counsel has impaneled DC grand jury in Russia investigation

By Published:
Donald Trump
In this photo taken Jan. 28, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Transcripts of President Donald Trump’s conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia in January offer new details on how the president parried with the leaders over the politics of the border wall and refugee policy, with random asides on subjects including drug abuse in New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(ABC News) — The White House said today that it was unaware of a grand jury being impaneled in the Russia investigation, but pledged cooperation in the probe.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the grand jury. ABC News later confirmed the panel’s existence with a source familiar with the matter.

Ty Cobb, the special counsel to the president, said he was unaware a grand jury was being utilized by Dept. of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller in his probe of possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, according to a statement released by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

“Grand jury matters are typically secret,” Cobb said in a statement.

“The White House favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly … The White House is committed to fully cooperating with Mr. Mueller,” he added.

Related Content: Poll: Trump’s approval rating down to 33%

The source reached by ABC News said the grand jury began weeks ago in Washington, D.C., separate from an additional grand jury underway in Alexandria, Virginia as part of the special counsel’s inquiry into former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s actions. The panel permits Mueller’s team to subpoena materials, question witnesses under oath and potentially issue formal charges.

A spokesman for the special counsel’s office declined to comment for this story.

In an appearance on Fox News Thursday afternoon after the report of the grand jury became public, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow said that the action was “not a surprise,” categorizing it as “standard operating procedure” and repeating that there was no reason to believe Trump was being personally targeted.

“We have no reason to believe the president is under investigation here,” said Sekulow.

Related Content: New FBI director tells agents: ‘You can count on me to stand with you’

Asked about the prospect of Trump firing Mueller, a decision that would have to be made by Rod Rosenstein, the acting attorney general in matters related to the election, Sekulow denied it was a consideration.

“The president is not thinking about firing Bob Mueller,” he said.

Any attempt by Trump to coerce Mueller’s firing could be made more difficult if bipartisan efforts in the Senate to prevent such an act are successful. Two separate bills introduced this week aim to hinder the firing of a special counsel. One, introduced by Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Thom Tillis, R-NC, would allow a counsel to challenge his or her removal, while the other, proposed by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, and Cory Booker, D-NJ, could require a federal judge to approve a dismissal.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s