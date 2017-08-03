Stretch Your Dollar: What to buy in August and what to wait on

(WTNH)– August is here, a month many of us associate with back-to-school shopping! We are stretching your dollar with what to buy in August and what you should wait on.

While the kids soak up the final few weeks of summer vacation, you’re likely starting to think about back to school shopping.

Well keep the week of August 20th on your calendar. That’s when clothing and footwear priced under $100 is tax-free.

Whether you’re a student or not, this is the month to buy certain electronics! DealNews.com says laptop prices typically drop 8-25% in August and early September.

Keep your eye on your favorite bottle of wine. Deal News says September is when vineyards harvest their grapes and they try to clear inventory to make space for the new.

You’ll also find air conditioners are getting marked down this month along with swimwear. Good idea to buy now for next year!

If you’re looking for a bargain, wait until September for the grills.

Also if you don’t need an Apple iPad or iPhone right now, they’ll come with a better price tag in September or October. That’s when Apple traditionally unveils their new line of products.