Study finds less adult drivers are buckling up

(ABC News) — Doing just one thing is proven to save lives, yet many adults just aren’t buckling up.

According to a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), adults riding in the back seat of vehicles are far less likely to wear seat belts than when they’re sitting up front.

Some say they simply forget, but the most common explanation of those surveyed is the belief that it’s not necessary when sitting in the rear seats.

“We’ve been telling people for years that it’s safer in the back sear but people have gotten a misunderstanding about the safety of the rear seat,” says Jessica Jermakian, a senior research engineer at IIHS.

However, the dangers are clear.

“When passengers in the back seat aren’t buckled up, they’re putting themselves at risk but they’re also putting other people in the vehicle at risk,” Jermakian explained.

Drivers are twice as likely to be killed in a crash when the passenger sitting behind him or her is not wearing a seat belt.

Authors of this study remind people to always buckle up, no matter how short the trip is.