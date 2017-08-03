Study finds less adult drivers are buckling up

By Published:

(ABC News) — Doing just one thing is proven to save lives, yet many adults just aren’t buckling up.

According to a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), adults riding in the back seat of vehicles are far less likely to wear seat belts than when they’re sitting up front.

Some say they simply forget, but the most common explanation of those surveyed is the belief that it’s not necessary when sitting in the rear seats.

Related Content: Police departments across Connecticut take part in initiative to curb distracted driving

“We’ve been telling people for years that it’s safer in the back sear but people have gotten a misunderstanding about the safety of the rear seat,” says Jessica Jermakian, a senior research engineer at IIHS.

However, the dangers are clear.

“When passengers in the back seat aren’t buckled up, they’re putting themselves at risk but they’re also putting other people in the vehicle at risk,” Jermakian explained.

Drivers are twice as likely to be killed in a crash when the passenger sitting behind him or her is not wearing a seat belt.

Authors of this study remind people to always buckle up, no matter how short the trip is.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s