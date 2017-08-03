Tinder date leads to lawsuit

(ABC News) — It was a swipe right on Tinder he wishes he never made.

“I felt distressed. I felt hopeless,” said Joseph Lazarus.

Three years after that initial encounter, Lazarus is suing his ex-girlfriend for $200,000 because he can’t clear his name.

The Houston resident claims the woman went online and created fake social media profiles. He says she then upped the ante.

“She targeted the organization my sister was working for and sent them messages of me being a child molester, a rapist, a murderer,” Lazarus stated.

The Marine reservist says his ex tried to extort him for $10,000. If he didn’t pony up, she’d say he raped her.

“It’s destroyed his life,” says attorney Joe Matthew. “He got fired from his job.”

The woman named in the lawsuit has not responded.