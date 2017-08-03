U.K. delivery man ambushed by pack of puppies

SUSSEX, ENGLAND (WTNH) — A delivery man for an English grocery store got an unexpected surprise as he stopped along his route when a pack of a seven puppies surrounded him.

The viral video, shot by the Ashe family at their home in Sussex, shows a delivery man for Sainsbury’s with a hand truck full of items coming into their yard through a gate. As he enters the yard, seven sheep dog puppies swarm down to surround him.

Among the comments posted on the video, Angela Nash commented, “I would dump the shopping on the grass…then I’d sit down and be covered in cuteness.”

Some people commented that they would want to work for Sainsbury’s if they knew they could meet puppies on their deliveries.

A few people did show sympathy for the driver as well. Heather Lye told Huffington Post UK, “Cute puppies but poor man trying to do his job.”

For some extra cuteness, the Ashe family posted another video to YouTube from a different perspective.