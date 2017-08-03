Watertown Police to add bicycle patrol units

Related Coverage Church on a mission to help police get life-saving equipment

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Watertown Police Department is soon going to have a couple of new patrol units.

However, these units will not be patrolling in cruisers, they will be on bicycles.

Officials say they are able to pay for the bikes through a donation from Thomaston Savings Bank.

They say so far, they have two officers who will be dedicated to the bike patrol unit.

The department is hoping this will help officers interact more closely with residents in parks and outdoor recreational areas.