2 firefighters recovering after being injured in North Haven fire

(WTNH / Report-It / R Bassett)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two firefighters who were injured while fighting a blaze in North Haven are recovering Friday.

On Thursday morning just after 11:45 a.m., multiple fire crews responded to a house fire at 68 Maple Avenue. The home belonged to one of the town’s firefighters.

According to officials, five firefighters were injured and one was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Friday, Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director, Paul M. Januszewski, told News 8 that the firefighter who was transported to the hospital from the scene was discharged Thursday night and will follow up with a doctor next week.

Januszewski added that another firefighter who was on the scene was later taken to the hospital on Thursday night with symptoms related to the fire. He was evaluated and is expected to be released Friday.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental and likely electrical.

