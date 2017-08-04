AAA launches campaign to bring awareness to “Move Over Law”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)— AAA is reminding drivers about a very important law here in Connecticut that some people are not obeying. It’s called the “Move Over Law” and it’s meant to keep first responders safe.

This Move Over Law has been on the books since 2009 here in Connecticut and a number of people are not obeying it. AAA launched a national and local campaign to make people more aware.

One of their public service announcements gives you an idea of why drivers need to pay attention. AAA crews can be seen on the side of the road with cars zipping by coming within feet of people and there’s not much room for error.

The Move Over Law is meant to give these workers and first responders the safe space they need to do their job.

“When you see those vehicles stopped on the highway with their emergency lights activated you are required to reduce your speed below the posted speed limit and move over at least one lane if you are able to do so. Obviously we understand if there are cars in that lane and you can’t move over, we get that,” said Trooper Kelly Grant, CT State Police.

Connecticut State Police are also reminding people about all of this. They’ve had several incidents in recent months where their cruisers have been hit along the side of various highways causing quite a bit of damage.

Also keep in mind that other states also have Move Over Laws so if you are outside of Connecticut be mindful.

If you don’t obey the law and there’s an accident it will cost you. If someone is injured the fine is $2,500. If someone is killed it’s $10,000.

To avoid all of this just slow down and move over if you can.