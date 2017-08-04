Arrest made in 2016 murder of Enfield woman

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was arrested Friday for the 2016 murder of an Enfield woman.

Police say on October 28th, officers began to investigate a report of missing woman, identified as Pamela Cote. State Police canines eventually located her body in the woods near her home on Windsor Court.

Police say Cote’s death was suspicious so they launched an investigation. On November 3rd, they developed a suspect, identified as 33-year-old Howard Bowen, of East Hartford. Investigators were able to establish probable cause and apply for an arrest warrant to charge Bowen with murder.

On Friday, Bowen was charged with Cote’s murder. Bowen is already incarcerated for an unrelated robbery charge. His bond for the murder is now set at $1 million.

