Arrest made in connection with attempted Branford tire theft

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford police announced Friday that an arrest has been made with the connection with an attempted tire theft from an auto dealership on North Main Street.

Officers have been conducting their investigation after witnessing a tire theft in progress at Al Mac Motors on July 5th. As a result of their investigation, police announced Friday that they had arrested 36-year-old Janssen Padilla, of East Haven, on an arrest warrant.

According to Branford police, during the July 5th incident, one of the responding officers attempted to block Padilla’s car from leaving the parking lot. Padilla allegedly rammed the officer’s cruiser, and then fled from the scene in his Jeep.

Officers pursued Padilla for several miles to obtain a detailed description of the vehicle before losing sight of it and stopping pursuit. Branford police then shared the description of the car with multiple law enforcement agencies.

The next day, an East Haven officer stopped a gray Jeep believed to be the vehicle Padilla drove based on the damage that would have been sustained after ramming a police cruiser. Padilla was behind the wheel at the time. Padilla was then identified by one of the Branford officers as being the suspect in the attempted tire theft the night before.

Padilla was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with an officer, larceny, and several more charges. He was held on a $100,000 bond, and was arraigned in New Haven Superior Court on Friday.