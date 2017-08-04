Avoid algae blooms at Connecticut State Parks

Mario Boone, News 8 Reporter Published:

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a rough few weeks at Connecticut State Parks, and just in time for another summer weekend, there’s another problem in the water.

First, it was dangerous bacteria. Now, it’s blue-green algae.

Ryan Kane, of Plainville described the algae like this, “It was pretty thick like two inches. It kind of smelled like dog poop.”

The algae is forcing state environmental workers to post warnings at two state parks; Kettletown State Park in Southbury, as well as Indian Well State Park in Shelton.

Swimmers are being urged by park officials to avoid the algae patches on the water’s surface. It’s where we found Mary Jessee and her family fishing Friday.

“I don’t really know what the long term affect of, you know, being exposed to that if you’re swimming,” Jessee said.

Blue-green algae is harmful to both pets and humans if swallowed. It also causes skin irritation.

Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection urge you to avoid the algae blooms, and remember it can make you sick.

